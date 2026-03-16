BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Victim of ritualistic sex abuse in Israel supposedly kills herself after years of torture
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1362 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • Yesterday

Victim of ritualistic sex abuse in Israel supposedly kills herself after years of torture

Shoshana Strock, daughter of Israel’s right-wing politician Orit Strock, was reported dead at the age of 34 in an apparent suicide.

Shoshana made headlines last month after revealing that, starting from the age of two and a half, her parents took her to “pedophile ceremonies” where she was drugged and subjected to sexual abuse.

👉 Shoshanna also claimed that her own father started pimping her in Tel Aviv after she turned 13, and that she was also forced to endure conversion therapy, the memories of which kept haunting her.

Could Shoshana’s story be related to the trafficking ring exposed in Israel in 2025, which involved sadistic abuse of minors in religious rituals starting from three to five?

Adding More:  

🚨 PEDOPHILE PARADISE: Child molesters feel untouchable in Israel

👉 Five years ago, Israel was exposed as a safe haven for accused child sex abusers. Has anything changed? Not really.

♦️ In 2020, CBS News revealed that US child rapists exploited Israel’s Law of Return to flee prosecution. The law grants automatic citizenship to Jews, yet authorities often skip proper identity checks—even a Google search

♦️ Gershon Kranczer, one such fugitive, was finally extradited to New York City in 2021 after a decade in Israel. But at least 60 US sex offenders reportedly live freely in Israel

♦️ Haaretz reported in 2022 that foreign offenders still flee to Israel. The activist group Magen tracks over 1,500 alleged and convicted abusers, trying to stop the flow of fugitives from North America, South America and Europe

♦️Activists complain that some foreign prosecutors don’t even bother requesting extradition from Israel for sex abuse offenders, because they know Israel won’t cooperate

Domestic offenders

♦️ Tens of thousands of child molesters live in Israel, abusing 100,000 victims per year, the Matzof Association warned in 2020

♦️ Offenders “are not deterred by police or contemptuous court rulings.” One was freed despite thousands of illicit files in evidence because punishment would “harm his career.”

♦️ In June 2025, survivors exposed a trafficking ring in the Knesset: sadistic abuse of minors in religious rituals starting at ages from three to five, allegedly involving doctors, teachers, police and MPs—just days before Israel launched strikes on Iran

♦️ Tom Alexandrovich, acting head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate data and AI division, was charged this month with soliciting sex from a minor—but was released and returned to Israel "as scheduled."

Israel remains a shocking refuge for sex abusers, with justice often failing victims while abusers roam free.

👍 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Catherine Austin Fitts warns: Strait of Hormuz shutdown signals &#8220;COVID 2.0&#8221; and engineered famine

Catherine Austin Fitts warns: Strait of Hormuz shutdown signals “COVID 2.0” and engineered famine

Belle Carter
Kiriakou, Morris Express Concern for Tucker Carlson&#8217;s Safety Amid Reported DOJ Referral

Kiriakou, Morris Express Concern for Tucker Carlson’s Safety Amid Reported DOJ Referral

Garrison Vance
Shadows of Power: A deep dive into the hidden forces shaping America&#8217;s future

Shadows of Power: A deep dive into the hidden forces shaping America’s future

Kevin Hughes
Trump rejects Putin&#8217;s proposal to move Iran&#8217;s enriched uranium to Russia

Trump rejects Putin’s proposal to move Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia

Laura Harris
The open door: How U.S. tax dollars fund China’s military rise through academic partnerships

The open door: How U.S. tax dollars fund China’s military rise through academic partnerships

Ava Grace
US Military Stockpiles Dwindling Amid Prolonged Iran War, Report States

US Military Stockpiles Dwindling Amid Prolonged Iran War, Report States

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy