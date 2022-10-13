Ukraine Update Oct 13, 2022

SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️ Main effort of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at Kupyansk direction was concentrated on capturing the settlement of Kislovka attacked by 3 Ukrainian company tactical groups and foreign mercenaries simultaneously from 3 directions.

◽️ The enemy succeeded in wedging into the defense and reaching the western suburbs of the settlement.

💥 Intense action of our forces and concentrated fire of Russian artillery have resulted in dislodging the Ukrainian units from the suburbs of Kislovka, scattering and driving them back to their initial positions.

◽️ The positions of Russian units at the forefront have been recovered.

◽️ Moreover, the enemy was made unsuccessful attempts to launch an offensive by up to 3 companies towards Tabayevka, Orlyanka (Kharkov region) and Kuzemovka (LPR).

◽️ All the attacks have been successfully repelled by Russian forces.

◽️ Total casualties suffered by the AFU and mercenaries at the above mentioned direction constitute over 100 personnel, 4 tanks, 3 infantry combat vehicles and 3 Turkish-manufactured Kirpi armored personnel carriers.

💥 New unsuccessful enemy's attempts to cross Zherebets river have been prevented near Raygorodok, Karmazinovka, Rozovka, Makeyevka and Novolyubovka (LPR) at Krasny Liman direction.

◽️ Up to 3 infantry combat vehicles, 2 armored motor vehicles and about 60 Ukrainian personnel have been eliminated.

💥 Russian units have repelled an attempt of the AFU to launch an attack by manpower of up to a platoon supported by vehicles near Novodarovka at Zaporozhye direction.

◽️ 7 Ukrainian personnel and 1 armored motor vehicle have been eliminated.

💥 The enemy made attempts to launch an attack by up to 2 battalions at Novovoskresenskoye, Velikaya Aleksandrovka and Sukhanovo (Kherson region) at Krivoy Rog direction.

◽️ Russian units have successfully repelled all the attacks.

◽️ 1 tank, 16 armored combat vehicles, 4 motor vehicles and over 70 Ukrainian personnel have been eliminated.

💥 Russian forces have launched a fire attack at the AFU units that were redeploying to launch attacks towards Kostromka and Ishchenka (Kherson region) at Andreyevka direction.

◽️ 2 tanks, 3 armored motor vehicles, 5 pickups and over 90 Ukrainian personnel have been eliminated.

💥 1 Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defense missile system has been destroyed near Shevchenkovo (Nikolayev region).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Khristoforovka (Nikolayev region).

◽️ 1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Velikaya Aleksandrovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense