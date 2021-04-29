© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mary's Gospel
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • April 29, 2021
Mary's Gospel [2017] revisits select passages from the Gospel of the Birth of Mary alongside the Protevangelion to verify the virgin's steadfast virtue and equip listeners with lesser-known facts about her parents Joachim and Anna. This lecture confirms Mary's Davidic bloodline while explaining some prophecies fulfilled in her conception, living within the temple and ultimately bringing forth Emmanuel "God with us."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.