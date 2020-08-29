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Will THE PURGE in America begin on Election Day or when a guillotine is used on political opponents?
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148 views • August 29, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival show I give my video analysis on what happened in Kenosha. Also, I will discuss in detail why you need medical training for a real SHTF scenario.
Would Rand Paul had been beheaded in front of the White House if DC police were not able to escort him back to his hotel!
Always Ready!
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Would Rand Paul had been beheaded in front of the White House if DC police were not able to escort him back to his hotel!
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?sub_confirmation=1
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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