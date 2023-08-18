Create New Account
DTR S6: Chaos Report Aug 2023
Deep Thoughts Radio
It's that time again, and just like clockwork, the scum of the WEF have conducted another crime against humanity. The climate change ie global warming hoax is being made real in the minds of morons using weather manipulation weapons. They will burn every square mile of earth and kill everyone in a horrific fire if we won't wise up. In this episode, we discuss several subjects related to the ONLY master agenda, 2030. Enjoy.

Keywords
directed energy weaponsmauifires

