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EBOLA WILL BURN LIKE A FIRE- Deadly Diseases & Plagues To The Earth
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808 views • March 23, 2022
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Deadly diseases, not normal disease but the kind called "PLAGUE" and "PESTILENCES" will hit this earth hard, made worse because of the age of mass migration, mass communications and AIR TRAVEL. Church of Jesus Christ it is time to learn how to live in the spiritual armor of God, how to pray away pestilence and evil from the door like PSALM 91. We must abide in the shadow of the Most High and take refuge under His feathers, because these kinds of pestilences CANNOT BE FOUGHT, "TREATED" or brought under control by actions of governments. This is what Rev. 6:8 warns of, may we hear the words of the Lord.
AT THIS TIME PROPHECIES WILL ONLY BE PUT ON THE MASTER'S VOICE PROPHECY BLOG AFTER A FEW DAYS, FOR CERTAIN REASONS. Please subscribe to the blog and when messages are uploaded you will receive an email, and can read the printed message.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ---- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Deadly diseases, not normal disease but the kind called "PLAGUE" and "PESTILENCES" will hit this earth hard, made worse because of the age of mass migration, mass communications and AIR TRAVEL. Church of Jesus Christ it is time to learn how to live in the spiritual armor of God, how to pray away pestilence and evil from the door like PSALM 91. We must abide in the shadow of the Most High and take refuge under His feathers, because these kinds of pestilences CANNOT BE FOUGHT, "TREATED" or brought under control by actions of governments. This is what Rev. 6:8 warns of, may we hear the words of the Lord.
AT THIS TIME PROPHECIES WILL ONLY BE PUT ON THE MASTER'S VOICE PROPHECY BLOG AFTER A FEW DAYS, FOR CERTAIN REASONS. Please subscribe to the blog and when messages are uploaded you will receive an email, and can read the printed message.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ---- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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