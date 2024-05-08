Create New Account
Mike Lee's SAVE ACT, a bill to stop Illegal aliens from registering to vote in the USA
Published 19 hours ago

Mike Lee - Illegal immigrants are being registered to vote across America. My SAVE Act will stop it. Why would any politician oppose protecting our elections?

https://x.com/SenMikeLee/status/1788253837859365215

press conferencemike leesave act

