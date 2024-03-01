What Edward Snowden just said about Bitcoin is SHOCKING, pay attention! _ Redacted News

Create New Account
What Edward Snowden just said about Bitcoin is SHOCKING, pay attention!
Published Yesterday

Edward Snowden predicts that some government is buying up Bitcoin on the sly as a replacement for monetary gold. Could it be the U.S.? The U.S. sure does have a dodgy history of the currency behind the dollar!

bitcoin politics economy edward snowden investment

