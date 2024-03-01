What Edward Snowden just said about Bitcoin is SHOCKING, pay attention! _ Redacted News

Mirrored Content
Edward Snowden predicts that some government is buying up Bitcoin on the sly as a replacement for monetary gold. Could it be the U.S.? The U.S. sure does have a dodgy history of the currency behind the dollar!
