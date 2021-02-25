Update Things Are Moving Along at Mar Lago with Charlie Ward

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Seems not much is happening on the surface, but behind the scenes, everything is right on target. Our president won in an overwhelming landslide from our votes. Sometimes its hard to remember that We Won the Election, and we are not going to have to put up with a criminal government for four more years. Never quit. I don't for a minute believe our president has quit even a drop. In fact, he's fighting harder.