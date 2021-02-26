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Execution Vans in Canada!
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347 views • February 26, 2021
Execution Vans in Canada! First seen by 36-year residents on 2021-02-26! Witnessed in Edmonton AB Canada: Two separate ChiCom execution vans in one hour! 8 am - 9 am. Fifty of these were seen recently leaving the Edmonton International airport. ChiComs remaking the UN in its image: These appear as UN vans but with black lower third. "Wong" is an Edmonton policeman seen guarding arrested Christian rally organizer on Saturday, 2021-02-20. Armed policeman in Zhengzhou (Henan Province) participate in multiple executions. Those who carry out the death penalty are armed policemen. Edmonton police ChiCom infiltrated incrementally. Rapid Marxist pre-positioning progressing... Driving throughout the city now for de-sensitization. Execution by vaccination! (Sound familiar...) Fidel Castro's son Trudeau complicit with Communist Chinese! Alberta Bill C-10 - passed clandestinely in Spring COVID Lockdown 2020 - gives all ALberta ministers 100% dictatorial control till April 2023 - not allowing voting on anything - and allowing police like Wong to come into homes without warrants!
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