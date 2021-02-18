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Reunion Roadmap Full Interview with Josh Tolley
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2 views • February 18, 2021
One of our most popular interviews in the history of Reunion Roadmap is our visit with author, speaker, and business advisor Josh Tolley. This interview first aired in three part during our January 2021 shows. Now we offer the full length interview so you can get the entire paradigm-shifting content in one package!
Josh goes into much more detail on the revolutionary topics he covers with us, including how to pursue business and commerce according to biblical principes, in his books, Quit Your Job Or Die, and EvangelPreneur. You can get these books and find many more resources at his websites:
http://joshtolley.com/
https://purplemonkeygarage.com/
https://shyft-capital.com/
Check out all the Reunion Roadmap podcasts and other resources from B'ney Yosef North America at https://bneyyosefna.com/
Josh goes into much more detail on the revolutionary topics he covers with us, including how to pursue business and commerce according to biblical principes, in his books, Quit Your Job Or Die, and EvangelPreneur. You can get these books and find many more resources at his websites:
http://joshtolley.com/
https://purplemonkeygarage.com/
https://shyft-capital.com/
Check out all the Reunion Roadmap podcasts and other resources from B'ney Yosef North America at https://bneyyosefna.com/
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