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No Agenda 1342: Disinfo Dozen - Adam Curry & John C. Dvorak
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10 views • May 02, 2021
https://www.noagendashow.net/listen/1342
Executive Producers: Insta-Baron Crack, Sir Wermes of Rocklin, Nikolaus Wagenfeiler, Sir Dirt Farmer, Alexander Pellegrino, Jacob Kitson, Kelly Santini
Associate Executive Producers: Sir Donald of the Fire Bottles, David Fugazzotto Duke of America's Heartland and the Arabian Peninsula, Sir Tim, Knight of the JIT Shenanigans, Sir Onion Knight, Sir Richard the Lion heart, Matthew Lance, Sir William Wallace of the Palmetto State, Dame Valerie Steensland
Cover Artist: Monsieur Pierrey
Executive Producers: Insta-Baron Crack, Sir Wermes of Rocklin, Nikolaus Wagenfeiler, Sir Dirt Farmer, Alexander Pellegrino, Jacob Kitson, Kelly Santini
Associate Executive Producers: Sir Donald of the Fire Bottles, David Fugazzotto Duke of America's Heartland and the Arabian Peninsula, Sir Tim, Knight of the JIT Shenanigans, Sir Onion Knight, Sir Richard the Lion heart, Matthew Lance, Sir William Wallace of the Palmetto State, Dame Valerie Steensland
Cover Artist: Monsieur Pierrey
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