© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The truth about Sputnik V - with Alexander Redko.
Follow
2
Share
Report
190 views • January 04, 2022
From 1987 - Redko was Head doctor of a St. Petersburg hospital, with more than 200 scholarly works to his name to date. He has recently spoken out about the ordeal he is facing from the authorities for having spoken his truth. This includes checking of qualifications, accusations of quackery - the usual package.
All amateur immunologists are welcome to dissect his words!
4:20 - Are antibodies a good thing? Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE).
7:00 - QR code nonsense. They do not prevent transmission.
7:55 - Hayflick cycle - politicians cannot control biological and chemical reactions, and thus reduce vaccine trial time periods.
8:55 - finally - a manufactured epidemic!
13:00 - Why they're coming for the children.
15:20 - Anatoly Chubais as key Sputnik V investor. Chubais is a business oligarch who was responsible for privatization of state assets under Boris Yeltsin's administration in the 1990s.
Draw your own conclusions.
All amateur immunologists are welcome to dissect his words!
4:20 - Are antibodies a good thing? Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE).
7:00 - QR code nonsense. They do not prevent transmission.
7:55 - Hayflick cycle - politicians cannot control biological and chemical reactions, and thus reduce vaccine trial time periods.
8:55 - finally - a manufactured epidemic!
13:00 - Why they're coming for the children.
15:20 - Anatoly Chubais as key Sputnik V investor. Chubais is a business oligarch who was responsible for privatization of state assets under Boris Yeltsin's administration in the 1990s.
Draw your own conclusions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.