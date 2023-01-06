Covid Vaccine - You're Not Going to Be Hospitalized

Are you worried that you are going to be hospitalized because of the covid virus or a covid variant? You should be because hospitalization is bad. But there is a cure. If you're vaccinated you're not going to be hospitalized. Get the covid vaccine and you're not going to be hospitalized.

Read more: https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/01/covid-vaccine-youre-not-going-to-be.html



#hospitalization #covidhospital #covid #covidvariant #covid19 #covid19vaccine #corona #hospitallove #stayhome #instagoodvax #vaxdance #quarantine #lockdown #staysafe #covidtruth #hospitalizationhealth #prayforcovid #pandemic #dancingisnotacrime #vaxne #lifevax #virusdance #socialdistancing #vaccinesgov #vaxne #nebraska #omahahealth #omaha #covidnews #covidne #covid19ne #bigredresponsible #wedontcoast #shareomaha #maskupmetro

