WE CHECK BACK ON SWEDISH TANKS IN WAR THUNDER...THEY DIDN'T GET BETTER! ;)

We stop by Sweden to see how the tanks are. Still not so hot as my longest vid to date records. A very long, very hard fought game at the end. We do have some fun, even though the tanks just are outclassed at every turn it seems. A squad vid with Dialup99
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.