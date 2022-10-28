WE CHECK BACK ON SWEDISH TANKS IN WAR THUNDER...THEY DIDN'T GET BETTER! ;)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We stop by Sweden to see how the tanks are. Still not so hot as my longest vid to date records. A very long, very hard fought game at the end. We do have some fun, even though the tanks just are outclassed at every turn it seems. A squad vid with Dialup99