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Covid Hoax, Blinded by Science2, Bill Gates Says IT. OTT TV Produced 12/29/2020
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110 views • December 29, 2020
The Trust for tech has been nurtured by the Elite. Intertwined with our lives for years now. Most use these smart phones and apps as a 3rd hemisphere in their brain without realization. Just ask vital info and in most cases they will use their phone to find the answer verses memory. As the same with health care. There always was a bigger agenda behind vaccinations. Welcome to the endgame. Circa 2025 Population Reduction. Don't take my word for it. Visit The U.S Military's public domain sit Deagel.com and see with your own eyes.
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