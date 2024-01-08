Create New Account
The Curious Case Of Crazy Nancy
Son of the Republic
Red Pill: reverse aging?

Plus check out the man hands.

Perhaps another MJ sighting — see here and here.

At least she didn’t glitch out on national TV again.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 8 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v45th4f-who-the-heck-is-running-this-government-ep.-2160-01082024.html

nancy pelosidan bonginored pillbody doubleredpillcrazy nancybad actor

