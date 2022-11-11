SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 09NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Karine Jean-Pierre Mocked for Latest Bit of Hyperbole

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS
https://youtu.be/kRV04h-NmHQ
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is “again” being mocked for her latest bit of “hyperbole,” says Sky News host Rita Panahi.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.