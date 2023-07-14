Create New Account
Most converts to Judaism come from the Christian Messianic Hebrew Roots Movement
Leading Rabbi Tovia Singer says that 80 to 90% of those who convert to Judaism come from the Christian Messianic movements. I highly recommend you look up R.L. Solberg's channel called: Defending the Biblical Roots of Christianity.

See my article series called Kabbalah's 666 Plan to Usher in their Messiahhttps://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon/kabbalah-666-messiah

See my website called Mystery Babylon Exposed at this link https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon

