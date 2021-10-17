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VIDEO REVEALS PANDEMIC WAS PLANNED TO EXPERIMENT UNIVERSAL VACCINE BY MANDATE IN THE GENERAL PUBLIC
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275 views • October 17, 2021
Description from elgatoweebee
IN 2017, AT THE VERY BEGINNING OF THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, FAUCI PREDICTED SOME KIND OF PANDEMIC WAS COMING AND WOULD AFFECT THE NEW ADMINISTRATION. IN 2019, FAUCI AND A GROUP OF SCIENTISTS WERE PLANNING A PANDEMIC TO EXPERIMENT A UNIVERSAL VACCINE ON THE GENERAL POPULATION AND SUBMIT THE PEOPLE UNDER CONTROL OF A TOTALITARIAN GLOBAL SYSTEM. OANN HAS THE VIDEOS.
IN 2017, AT THE VERY BEGINNING OF THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, FAUCI PREDICTED SOME KIND OF PANDEMIC WAS COMING AND WOULD AFFECT THE NEW ADMINISTRATION. IN 2019, FAUCI AND A GROUP OF SCIENTISTS WERE PLANNING A PANDEMIC TO EXPERIMENT A UNIVERSAL VACCINE ON THE GENERAL POPULATION AND SUBMIT THE PEOPLE UNDER CONTROL OF A TOTALITARIAN GLOBAL SYSTEM. OANN HAS THE VIDEOS.
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