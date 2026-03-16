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The Epstein Connection EVERYONE Keeps Missing
Jeffrey Epstein didn't just have powerful friends—he had connections to intelligence agencies that protected him for decades. In this video, I break down who Epstein really was, how he got his start, the evidence suggesting he was working for foreign intelligence, and what we're learning from the newly released files that dropped in December 2025.
🔍 What We Cover:
Epstein's early life and his suspicious rise from teacher to Wall Street
Les Wexner and the Wexner Foundation's mission to "strengthen Israeli leadership"
Why Ace Greenberg hired Epstein despite having no credentials
Robert Maxwell's Mossad connections and his "hero's funeral" in Jerusalem
Ehud Barak, Ari Ben-Menashe, and the Israeli intelligence allegations
Alexander Acosta's statement that Epstein "belonged to intelligence"
CIA Director William Burns' meetings with Epstein after his conviction
What's actually in the December 2025 file releases—and what's missing
Why the DOJ has only released less than 1% of the files
This isn't about chasing sensational headlines, it's about following the documented connections between Epstein, intelligence agencies, billionaire donors, and political power.
The victims deserve the truth. And so do we.
💬 Chapters:
0:00 - Hook: Why Everyone's Missing the Real Story
1:43 - Who Was Jeffrey Epstein? (Sea Gate, Dalton School, Bear Stearns)
6:04 - Les Wexner: The Money Behind Epstein
8:32 - The Social Circle: Clinton, Trump, Gates, and More
10:13 - The Intelligence Connections: Mossad, CIA, and the Honeypot Theory
16:50 - Epstein's Death and Robert Maxwell's Mysterious End
20:05 - The Files: What We Got vs. What We Were Promised
30:00 - My Take: Why This Matters and What We Do Next
#Epstein #Intelligence #Mossad #Politics #Investigative
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-pyGxThhEo
’m seeing comments about Whitney Webb’s work. To be clear: I researched this from publicly available sources (court docs, news articles, the December 2025 file releases, testimonies). I haven’t read her books yet, though I own One Nation Under Blackmail and plan to.
That said, Whitney Webb has done groundbreaking work on Epstein’s intelligence connections. If you want to go deeper, I highly recommend:
📚 One Nation Under Blackmail by Whitney Webb
📚 Filthy Rich by James Patterson
📚 Perversion of Justice by Julie K. Brown
Many journalists have covered this story for years, and I’m grateful for their work. The facts in this video are documented and verifiable. This is about getting the truth out there.
If this video helped you understand the bigger picture, share it with someone who needs to see it.