Joe Biden puts himself in a ‘very curious position’ following 2024 election confession

Political Journalist John Fund says US President Joe Biden is in a “very curious position” with comments he made about the 2024 presidential election.
President Biden said he may have skipped mounting a 2024 re-election bid if he were not facing Donald Trump.
“He says that, of course, he’s accomplished so much – Bidenomics, which, of course, has bombed in the polls,” Mr Fund told Sky News host James Morrow.
“Foreign policy successes – I don’t know what they are, but he claims that they exist.
“So, you’d think that a president would be running on his record.”
