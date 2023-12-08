Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden puts himself in a ‘very curious position’ following 2024 election confession
channel image
NewsClips
3762 Subscribers
26 views
Published 16 hours ago

Political Journalist John Fund says US President Joe Biden is in a “very curious position” with comments he made about the 2024 presidential election. President Biden said he may have skipped mounting a 2024 re-election bid if he were not facing Donald Trump. “He says that, of course, he’s accomplished so much – Bidenomics, which, of course, has bombed in the polls,” Mr Fund told Sky News host James Morrow. “Foreign policy successes – I don’t know what they are, but he claims that they exist. “So, you’d think that a president would be running on his record.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket