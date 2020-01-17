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HILARIOUS INTERVIEW: Will Stand Up Comics Save The 1st Amendment?
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170 views • January 17, 2020
Stand up comedians Tim Dillon and Ben Avery join Alex Jones live in studio to discuss the attack on free speech and how making people laugh could be the key to saving the 1st Amendment.
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