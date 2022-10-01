Create New Account
InfoWars - Mike Adams Issues Emergency Report - Global Food Supply Has Collapsed, Experts Warn Civilization Threatened - With Michael Yon - 9-30-2022
Published 2 months ago

Michael Yon of https://michaelyon.com/ joins guest host Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to break down the coming Great Reset collapse.

mike adamsalex jonesinfowarsdeathglobalistcultfertilizerfamineengineeredmichael yonbasffood war

