InfoWars - Mike Adams Issues Emergency Report - Global Food Supply Has Collapsed, Experts Warn Civilization Threatened - With Michael Yon - 9-30-2022

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Michael Yon of https://michaelyon.com/ joins guest host Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to break down the coming Great Reset collapse.
Left-wing radicals are attempting to destroy Alex Jones via the court system! Please help Alex by making a donation to his legal defense to keep him in the fight! Don't let the NWO be successful with their latest weapon against Free Speech!