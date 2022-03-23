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Judge Jackson was soft on pedophiles!
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11 views • March 23, 2022
Senator Josh Hawley asked judge Jackson about Neil Stewart who tried to cross State lines to rape a 9 year old girl. He had 6,700 images and videos of child pornography. The guidelines recommended 97-121 months sentences. Judge Jackson gave him only 57 months. That pedophile was a recidivist.
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