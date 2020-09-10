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The Normalization of Pedophilia - Off The Cuff - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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20 views • September 10, 2020
What constitutes legal and illegal behavior in America today is becoming increasingly more inconsistent and bizarre. Some mainstream media sources are now purporting that pedophilia isn't even a crime.
A recent New York Times op-ed piece published by Harvard graduate and law professor Margo Kaplan attempts to make the case that pedophilia is a mental disorder rather than a felony offense and calls for the rules to be redefined. In Kaplan's opinion, pedophilia is a condition that some people have rather than a crime that they commit, and she believes that it should be treated as such.
In line with what some had warned concerning the normalization of homosexuality -- if people are born gay and accepted that way, the same argument could be used to justify pedophilia, was the claim -- Kaplan's position seems to be inching society one step closer toward vindicating pedophilia as just another form of unique sexual preference.
On this special "Off The Cuff" edition of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!, I take a deeper dive into the push for normalization of pedophilia in America.
A recent New York Times op-ed piece published by Harvard graduate and law professor Margo Kaplan attempts to make the case that pedophilia is a mental disorder rather than a felony offense and calls for the rules to be redefined. In Kaplan's opinion, pedophilia is a condition that some people have rather than a crime that they commit, and she believes that it should be treated as such.
In line with what some had warned concerning the normalization of homosexuality -- if people are born gay and accepted that way, the same argument could be used to justify pedophilia, was the claim -- Kaplan's position seems to be inching society one step closer toward vindicating pedophilia as just another form of unique sexual preference.
On this special "Off The Cuff" edition of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!, I take a deeper dive into the push for normalization of pedophilia in America.
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