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"LIBERAL STUPID" IT'S ONE BIG CLUB
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331 views • January 31, 2021
WE'RE FIGHTING SATANISTS, PEDOPHILES, AND COMMUNISTS FROM WITHIN AMERICA. You? Are you fighting for freedom or are you fighting against freedom? Understand the evil they have planned for us, they have planned for you. America represents freedom all over the world. "LIBERAL STUPID" is becoming a catch phrase.
I'm not part of that club because I can think for myself, can you?
I'm not part of that club because I can think for myself, can you?
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