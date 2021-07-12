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Soluciones para la PRIVACIDAD en jardines u obras de construcción usando malla OBAMALLA®
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0 view • July 12, 2021
La malla OBAMALLA® es económica y se instala rápidamente sobre canceles, rejas o mallas ciclónicas brindando privacidad al obscurecer la vista hacia el lado opuesto. Esta malla para privacidad también actúa como rompevientos y evita que basura o animales de la calle puedan pasar.
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