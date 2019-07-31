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Boris at the Northeast Private Information Share October 2018, part 1
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21 views • July 31, 2019
Part 1 of the Boris presentation that was recorded at the Northeast Private Information Share in Ocean City, New Jersey in October 2018
It is warfare and you have to treat it that way. the best defense is a good offense. Go on the attack by making an Affidavit of Corporate Denial and serve Notice and Demands
There is another upcoming East Coast Private Information Share in Ocean City New Jersey in October 2019
When: October 25, 26, and 27, 2019 for a basic education workshop, and November 1, 2, and 3, 2019 for an advanced workshop.
Time: 10 AM to 5 PM each day
ONLY those who provide a non-refundable deposit will be guaranteed a seat
Location:
https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vrbo.com%2F622617&data=02%7C01%7C%7C872f280af4f94d35a3bd08d5891751e1%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C636565655602488722&sdata=oi%2F6H9NstVuHxgqUxExqfXX7W6TV9bY2shZPhgbYvfM%3D&reserved=0
for a total cost of $180 including accommodations first come first served
for reservations contact [email protected]
follow me on steamit.com @sovereigntyintl and don't forget to vote on the articles and make comments
Support the channel, consider watching one 30 second ad and clicking to find out more.
follow me on Twitter @engineerwin
www.sovereigntyinternational.fyi
http://sovereigntyinternational.wordp...
https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/A...
https://groups.google.com/forum/#!for...
Email - [email protected]
For information on how you can obtain a copy of all of my youtube videos in *.mp4 format, as well as a DVD with over 50 searcheable law dictionaries, and other books and forms, contact me privately.
Youtube profile - sovereignliving
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCokS...
Common Law your ONLY real Remedy playlist
https://goo.gl/0IwzmY
Do It Yourself playlist
https://goo.gl/iB4VHe
The War on Terror is a Fraud playlist
https://goo.gl/T4uGIX
Peace Officers vs PIGs Playlist
https://goo.gl/K94MC3
Bankster Thieves Playlist
https://goo.gl/YQ15pi
BAR Members and their Satanic Connections
https://goo.gl/wGs6LH
Do You Know Who You Are playlist
https://goo.gl/B4ZMyR
Fire and United Nations Judicial Whores Playlist
https://goo.gl/eB1sn4
CIA Operated Media
https://goo.gl/TbpXM4
Canada Border PIGs
https://goo.gl/j6azWp
US Border PIGs
https://goo.gl/FQYZgy
It is warfare and you have to treat it that way. the best defense is a good offense. Go on the attack by making an Affidavit of Corporate Denial and serve Notice and Demands
There is another upcoming East Coast Private Information Share in Ocean City New Jersey in October 2019
When: October 25, 26, and 27, 2019 for a basic education workshop, and November 1, 2, and 3, 2019 for an advanced workshop.
Time: 10 AM to 5 PM each day
ONLY those who provide a non-refundable deposit will be guaranteed a seat
Location:
https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vrbo.com%2F622617&data=02%7C01%7C%7C872f280af4f94d35a3bd08d5891751e1%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C636565655602488722&sdata=oi%2F6H9NstVuHxgqUxExqfXX7W6TV9bY2shZPhgbYvfM%3D&reserved=0
for a total cost of $180 including accommodations first come first served
for reservations contact [email protected]
follow me on steamit.com @sovereigntyintl and don't forget to vote on the articles and make comments
Support the channel, consider watching one 30 second ad and clicking to find out more.
follow me on Twitter @engineerwin
www.sovereigntyinternational.fyi
http://sovereigntyinternational.wordp...
https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/A...
https://groups.google.com/forum/#!for...
Email - [email protected]
For information on how you can obtain a copy of all of my youtube videos in *.mp4 format, as well as a DVD with over 50 searcheable law dictionaries, and other books and forms, contact me privately.
Youtube profile - sovereignliving
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCokS...
Common Law your ONLY real Remedy playlist
https://goo.gl/0IwzmY
Do It Yourself playlist
https://goo.gl/iB4VHe
The War on Terror is a Fraud playlist
https://goo.gl/T4uGIX
Peace Officers vs PIGs Playlist
https://goo.gl/K94MC3
Bankster Thieves Playlist
https://goo.gl/YQ15pi
BAR Members and their Satanic Connections
https://goo.gl/wGs6LH
Do You Know Who You Are playlist
https://goo.gl/B4ZMyR
Fire and United Nations Judicial Whores Playlist
https://goo.gl/eB1sn4
CIA Operated Media
https://goo.gl/TbpXM4
Canada Border PIGs
https://goo.gl/j6azWp
US Border PIGs
https://goo.gl/FQYZgy
Keywords
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