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Tyranny for decades. Why privacy matters ... Who controls Jan 6 story?
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50 views • December 18, 2021
Part Two - Good Fight ForEvermore. Why is this happening?
Dr. Makary Video
Tyranny - 50 years ago
When Democrat were concerned about Privacy
Lies for Control
Google little known fact
Ray Epps Jan 6th government set up
Are We The People going to elect our representatives?
Remember Trump foiled the Tyrants Plot of giving us the choice between a Clinton or a Bush much like prior to that Obama or Romney, Obama or McCain.
If we go back further Bush or John Kerry and Bush or Gore!
RIP Bob Dole but all he did when he ran against Bill Clinton was take votes away from Ross Perot
Tucker an DC Jail with Marjorie Taylor Greene
Who is controlling the narrative?
CNN Pedos, Maxwell trial
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
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OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Dr. Makary Video
Tyranny - 50 years ago
When Democrat were concerned about Privacy
Lies for Control
Google little known fact
Ray Epps Jan 6th government set up
Are We The People going to elect our representatives?
Remember Trump foiled the Tyrants Plot of giving us the choice between a Clinton or a Bush much like prior to that Obama or Romney, Obama or McCain.
If we go back further Bush or John Kerry and Bush or Gore!
RIP Bob Dole but all he did when he ran against Bill Clinton was take votes away from Ross Perot
Tucker an DC Jail with Marjorie Taylor Greene
Who is controlling the narrative?
CNN Pedos, Maxwell trial
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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