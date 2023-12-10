Create New Account
Demonic entity active in a bar.
Alan S
39 Subscribers
294 views
Published 18 hours ago

Demonic spirit caught hitting staff with glasses and caught on camera in the US. Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Ephesians 6:12.

Keywords
demonbarghost

