SWINDON RESISTANCE - SWINDON REPORT (45)

My 45th video diary filmed in July 2022.Includes footage from our final bridge and roadside protests this year. Also public outreach at Coate Water park, Lammas celebration at Avebury and some shocking Chemtrails over Swindon.





(Check my video timeline for the full footage of the protests featured here.)





Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4





Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:

https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/





Shared from and subscribe to:

MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/