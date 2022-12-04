SWINDON RESISTANCE - SWINDON REPORT (45)

My 45th video diary filmed in July 2022.Includes footage from our final bridge and roadside protests this year. Also public outreach at Coate Water park, Lammas celebration at Avebury and some shocking Chemtrails over Swindon.
(Check my video timeline for the full footage of the protests featured here.)
Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV
Find me on Gab: @TomWho4
Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/
Shared from and subscribe to:
MrHellvis69
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.