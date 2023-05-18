Create New Account
Germany's Annalena Baerbock WARNS Saudi Arabia against Syria normalization.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

'Germany's Annalena Baerbock WARNS Saudi Arabia against Syria normalization.

I'm sharing this video on YouTube from, 'Syriana Analysis', with description below.

Germany's Annalena Baerbock warned during her visit to Saudi Arabia against what she called "unconditional normalization" of relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

