🇿🇦 ‘Stockpile Food And Water’: South Africa Faces ‘Civil War’ Conditions If Power Grid Collapses





South Africa is on the verge of “collapse” amid rolling blackouts and warnings a total power grid failure could lead to mass rioting on the scale of a “civil war”.





Western embassies including the United States and Australia have advised their citizens in the country to stock up on “several days worth” of food and water and be on high alert during extended blackouts sweeping the country.





South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national “state of disaster” on February 9 in response to the record electricity shortage, which has seen state-owned power company Eskom institute rolling blackouts – dubbed “load shedding” – lasting up to 12 hours in some cases.





🔗 ARTICLE

https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/world-economy/stockpile-food-and-water-south-africa-faces-civil-war-conditions-if-power-grid-collapses/news-story/231d976d93e9a34ef8dfaf0ac3db6582?amp

LINK:

https://www.news24.com/fin24/economy/live-eskom-all-the-latest-news-and-analysis-on-load-shedding-power-and-the-national-grid-20220622-2