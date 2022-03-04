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Dr. Marble: Pfizer Produced Poison - Dr. Ardis: Hospitals Used Textbook Eugenics
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8336 views • March 04, 2022
Dr. Marble and Dr. Ardis didn't pull any punches. They tell you exactly what they are thinking and use evidence to prove their points.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Dr. Ben Marble Responds to Pfizer Data: 'Biggest Evil I’ve Ever Seen, We're Mass Producing A Deadly Poison'
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6221215ecaf98848c5d3e913
2. Doctor Ardis talks about his testimony to the public grand jury
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62212aa2c809c84959d7be7b
3. Poison Control issues warning about COVID-19 rapid antigen tests | Rush Hour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Xxk9wbYbvs
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Dr. Ben Marble Responds to Pfizer Data: 'Biggest Evil I’ve Ever Seen, We're Mass Producing A Deadly Poison'
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6221215ecaf98848c5d3e913
2. Doctor Ardis talks about his testimony to the public grand jury
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62212aa2c809c84959d7be7b
3. Poison Control issues warning about COVID-19 rapid antigen tests | Rush Hour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Xxk9wbYbvs
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