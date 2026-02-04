Ambush Protocol: The Deep State's Plan To Trap ICE & Spark Nationwide Insurrection

FULL BREAKDOWN HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/covert-warfare-exposed-trumps-silent-command-martial-law-and-the-final-battle-for-america/



This isn't a protest. It's a military operation against America.





In this chilling briefing, former military intelligence officer Michael Jaco exposes how the riots in Minnesota are a coordinated deep state attack — a dress rehearsal for nationwide insurrection.





Michael uncovers:





PAID AGITATORS: Trained operatives are embedded in the crowds, using military hand signals and codes to target ICE agents and independent journalists.





THE AMBUSH PROTOCOL: ICE raids that once required 3–4 agents now need 15 officers to secure a perimeter. Police, hotel staff, and media are compromised and feeding intel to the rioters.





KASH PATEL HAS THE NAMES: The funding trails and organizers have been identified — this is the "death knell" for the deep state's deniable warfare.





This is phase one of a planned multi-state destabilization campaign. The deep state is adapting, but so is Trump's team. The battlefield is America’s streets — and the war has already begun.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.