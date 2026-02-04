BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ambush Protocol: The Deep State's Plan To Trap ICE & Spark Nationwide Insurrection
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
119 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 3 days ago

Ambush Protocol: The Deep State's Plan To Trap ICE & Spark Nationwide Insurrection

FULL BREAKDOWN HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/covert-warfare-exposed-trumps-silent-command-martial-law-and-the-final-battle-for-america/


This isn't a protest. It's a military operation against America.


In this chilling briefing, former military intelligence officer Michael Jaco exposes how the riots in Minnesota are a coordinated deep state attack — a dress rehearsal for nationwide insurrection.


Michael uncovers:


PAID AGITATORS: Trained operatives are embedded in the crowds, using military hand signals and codes to target ICE agents and independent journalists.


THE AMBUSH PROTOCOL: ICE raids that once required 3–4 agents now need 15 officers to secure a perimeter. Police, hotel staff, and media are compromised and feeding intel to the rioters.


KASH PATEL HAS THE NAMES: The funding trails and organizers have been identified — this is the "death knell" for the deep state's deniable warfare.


This is phase one of a planned multi-state destabilization campaign. The deep state is adapting, but so is Trump's team. The battlefield is America’s streets — and the war has already begun.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
insurrection acttom homan iceminnesota riotstim walzfalse flag shootingpaid agitatorskash patel investigationdeep state fundingpolice handcuffedcoordinated unreststate vs federal law enforcement2024 civil unresttrump law and orderradical left tacticsimmigration enforcement crisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Natural Intelligence: The war on human resilience

Natural Intelligence: The war on human resilience

Ramon Tomey
Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B &#8220;Drone Dominance Program&#8221;

Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B “Drone Dominance Program”

Belle Carter
Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Kevin Hughes
Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Zoey Sky
Melinda Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates&#8217; Epstein ties: &#8220;Unbelievable sadness&#8221; amid explosive allegations

Melinda Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates’ Epstein ties: “Unbelievable sadness” amid explosive allegations

Patrick Lewis
Chinese &#8220;smart vapes&#8221; exposed as Trojan horses for CCP espionage and cartel cash

Chinese “smart vapes” exposed as Trojan horses for CCP espionage and cartel cash

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy