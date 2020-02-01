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RFB II: USA DECLARES HEALTH EMERGENCY (MIRRORED)
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386 views • February 01, 2020
RFB II: USA DECLARES HEALTH EMERGENCY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RFB II at:-
https://youtu.be/WQVntFhSqZA

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The point of views and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject."***** Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Help me help others as well as Make much needed upgrades to my equipment and channel RFB Disclaimer: All works by RichieFromBoston are criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching and research. -All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed. -FAIR USE STATEMENT This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
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