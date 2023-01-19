Welcome To Proverbs Club.A Wall Too High To Scale.
Proverbs 18:11 (NIV).
11) The wealth of the rich is their fortified city;
they imagine it a wall too high to scale.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Rich fools trust in their affluence.
Scripture warns otherwise.
