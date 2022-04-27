Mark Levin Rejoins Twitter, Slams 'Freakshow' of Musk Critics

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Mark’s back on Twitter and it’s all about liberty. The American media and the left is up in arms about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter because they are corrupt. They believe in conformity, censorship and command and control. They don’t want freedom of speech – they want you to listen and obey. Musk is not like the “Suckerbergs” of the world; most of the tech oligarchs are as powerful as the Russian oligarchs. Let’s hope Musk does the right thing.