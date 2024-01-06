Dr. Jane Ruby
Jan 5, 2024
Former LTC Brad Miller returns to the Dr. Jane Ruby Show to explain the recent Declaration of Military Accountability.
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby For general donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine
IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! with Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby
Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY 10% off/free shipping) MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)
The Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca Dr. Stella IVERMECTIN/HCQ: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY
CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com
Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby
Shungite EMF Health: www.modernom.co/ruby
Defund DC: https://www.freedomlawschool.org
PATRIOT MOBILE Cellular: https://www.patriotmobile.com
Use Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!
FARM COMMUNITY: Loxahatchee Coop and Membership
https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Promo code: Ruby for 10% off)
Direct mail address for checks for the show, general show support or to the legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410
DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby
Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby
Linktree: drjaneruby | Instagram, TikTok | Linktreelinktr.ee
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v45c1b9-military-members-declare-accountability-to-oath.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.