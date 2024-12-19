Let me explain what I am seeing on the ground. If we had real journalists this would be well known. Amazing what you learn when you talk to people, and walk around and see who is who in the zoo.Xylazine, also known as 'tranq' or 'zombie drug,' is a potent animal tranquilizer





The drug causes bizarre symptoms, including zombie-like movements.





Xylazine has also been shown to rot users' skin from the inside.





Doctors stress that more research is needed as to why this happens. One theory is that xylazine constricts blood vessels, slowing down or blocking oxygenated blood flow throughout the body.





'You could have minor traumatic wounds that can enlarge significantly because the blood vessels that go to the skin are not carrying a significant amount of oxygen and are very narrow,' Dr Johnson-Arbor said.





Additionally, even if there are no wounds at the time someone uses the drug, it could make someone more susceptible to them.





If your blood vessels are constricted and you bump your knee on a table, for example, the bruise that would normally heal on its own could grow to a larger wound.





While the drug still works as a sedative in animals, it's largely a mystery as to why the effects of xylazine are so extreme in humans compared to animals.





'It was initially developed as a drug for potential use in humans, but those effects were abandoned because of basically the drug's side effects,' Dr Johnson-Arbor said. 'It was found to not safe for use in humans.'





Learn more:

