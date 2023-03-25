Judy Carroll and Jacquelin Smith were E.T. Siblings – Part 1 of 3

Jacquelin starts off with an amusing past life story that she and Judy experienced together.

26:00 Ian Halling who works with Linda Moulton Howe followed up on Jacquelin’s interview the day before with Whitley Strieber. He asks her about a strand of her hair being used to create hybrid babies.

40:00 Inventor Mark Fiorentino asks them about electro-magnetism and gravity.

52:00 Bobby Rothschild asks questions. She is a member of the Rothschild family.

Jacquelin Smith, B.A., C.HT., has a website at www.jacquelinsmith.com and she is an internationally known star being and animal communicator, light linguist and author. She’s been communicating with star beings, interdimensional beings, and animals since early childhood. She communicates with a wide variety of star races, including Tall White Zeta Masters, Mantis beings, Arcturians, Sirians, Zetas, Venusians, Celestials, and many other races.

Jacquelin also has a YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@jacquelinsmith6272 where people can listen to her speak different star languages as well as listen to her talk about light languages, as well as talk about her experiences as a hybrid and animal communicator. There are also light language audios available on her site that people can listen to for free. She has had many articles published in magazines and has been interviewed for a number of books. Jacquelin has done hundreds of radio and online interviews internationally. Check out her services at www.jacquelinsmith.com

Judy Carroll was born in Queensland, Australia in 1952. Full awakening to her connection with the ETs came in 1983 at age 30, with a daytime encounter during which several Greys appeared to her in full daylight and she recognized them as “family.” She was given a massive download of information and advice regarding the mission being carried out on Earth, the part she was to play in it, and further studies she needed in order to undertake this role to the best of her ability.

