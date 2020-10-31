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Tweet Series Day 44 (Oct 31, 2020)
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2 views • December 17, 2020
Well, I'm a little disappointed that things didn't work out the way I thought they would, but everything happens for a reason, so it's all good. I may post my original post one day, but 4 now, I will just leave u with this:
Note—Play the clip “Why Sinead O’Connor Says She Ripped Up a Picture of the Pope on Live TV”
https://youtu.be/pkumnOW1xRk; “Fight the Real Enemy”—Sinead O’Connor
Note—Show preview picture of the “The Real Enemy”
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. I had to Tweet Number 1, but @JohnMatzeJr, your app, @Parler_app, is awesome. Finally, a place where people do not get censored for their beliefs. I love #Parler. Thank you for giving everyone a voice and keep up the great work. Also, I meant what I said before, please make updates and don’t allow you know what. Leave that for other paid sites, please.
Note—Play the Insane Clown Posse “Thy Unveiling”
https://youtu.be/Ooa6eVeMpZs; #HeIsTheAnswer
He is my Lord and Savior!
Note—Play the clip “Why Sinead O’Connor Says She Ripped Up a Picture of the Pope on Live TV”
https://youtu.be/pkumnOW1xRk; “Fight the Real Enemy”—Sinead O’Connor
Note—Show preview picture of the “The Real Enemy”
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. I had to Tweet Number 1, but @JohnMatzeJr, your app, @Parler_app, is awesome. Finally, a place where people do not get censored for their beliefs. I love #Parler. Thank you for giving everyone a voice and keep up the great work. Also, I meant what I said before, please make updates and don’t allow you know what. Leave that for other paid sites, please.
Note—Play the Insane Clown Posse “Thy Unveiling”
https://youtu.be/Ooa6eVeMpZs; #HeIsTheAnswer
He is my Lord and Savior!
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