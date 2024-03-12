Nobody Knows That HALF Of Joe Rogan's Guests Have THIS In Common | Leather Apron Club
Shockingly important, yet never discussed for fear of censorship; the revelation made in this video should be considered fully and honestly by any living in the modern West, be they a fan of Rogan's podcast or not.
42% of the political guests on Joe Rogan's podcast are Jewish, why is this the case? 42% comes from a group that makes up only 2% of the US population, this video is going to be about examining that fact in a critical light and looking at the data Leather Apron gathered to arrive at that figure.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.