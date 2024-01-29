Israeli-Palestine Conflict Chronicles - 26-28 Jan 2024

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of January 26 - 28, 2024

▪️In the north of the enclave, the usual “status quo” remains: Hamas militants are launching incursions, and the Israelis are conducting massive bombings. There are no signs of a resumption of intense fighting in this part of the Gaza Strip .

▪️From time to time, Palestinian forces launch rockets at nearby settlements. Ashkelon and Sderot came under fire, but all ammunition was either intercepted by air defenses or fell in open areas.

▪️In the south, IDF units are expanding the zone of control around Khan Yunis , as well as in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital. Palestinian forces are trying to break through the encirclement, but the Israelis successfully stop all attacks.

▪️At the same time, the Israeli command continues to open corridors for the evacuation of residents of Khan Yunis . Columns of Palestinian civilians are moving along the Gush Katif highway in the direction of the Al-Mawasi camp, where hostilities are not yet taking place.

▪️The already tense situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border has significantly worsened. The reason was Israeli Air Force strikes on several targets in rear areas in southern Lebanon, including the Hezbollah military complex in Deir Amsa .

▪️In the Red Sea region, Yemen's Houthis launched an anti-ship missile at the British tanker Marlin Luanda . As a result of a direct hit, a large fire broke out on the ship, which was extinguished only after 20 hours.

▪️Coalition aircraft also did not remain idle and struck the group’s targets near the seaport of Ras Issa . According to the American command, Houthi launchers were hit during the raid.

#video #digest #map #Israel #Palestine

@rybar



