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Europe seeks legal ways to purchase Russian gas amid disastrous price surge
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3 views • May 20, 2022
RT.
Since the implementation of anti-Russia sanctions, Europe has seen an unprecedented rise in energy prices. While some members are looking for a loophole to legally buy Russian gas, Italy has decided to comply with the demand to pay in rubles.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v156w0l-europe-seeks-legal-ways-to-purchase-russian-gas-amid-disastrous-price-surge.html
Since the implementation of anti-Russia sanctions, Europe has seen an unprecedented rise in energy prices. While some members are looking for a loophole to legally buy Russian gas, Italy has decided to comply with the demand to pay in rubles.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v156w0l-europe-seeks-legal-ways-to-purchase-russian-gas-amid-disastrous-price-surge.html
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