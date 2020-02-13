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A solution they DO NOT want you to know BY DANA ASHLIE
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971 views • February 13, 2020
Published on Aug 16, 2019
NO PART OF THIS ORIGINAL CONTENT MAY BE MIRRORED without permission. Anyone can share videos "as is", or download Youtube videos for their own personal use and viewing offline, but this one may not be re-uploaded and mirrored. Thank you very much :)
Where you can get the substance referenced in video:
https://amzn.to/2KSOgg8
A great brand of raw apple cider vinegar that I use:
https://amzn.to/2KBqfeA
As for those who feel moved to support this work, HALLELUJAH!
To support via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
PA-Treon:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
Questions for Terral - the man interviewed in this video:
terral@terral03 DOT COM
Terral's video on his You Tube Channel discussing the topic of this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMxOt...
Within the above video Terral discusses how people can get more information on those newsletters he mentioned. Lots of info on his website and his newsletters are on a few different topics which may be of interest. The subscription cost is about $2 dollars a month. (I make nothing from pointing people to this brother in Christ, I want to help him in his efforts to educate)
Re: My other research on DE-Toxing ME-TALS for optimal health and to fight against E M F rad-iations ability to impact our bodies:
Here is the very best of the best of footpaths available. It is able to pull heavy metals out of the body (among other tox - ic substances) and they have analysis before/after to prove it. I will be reviewing this product personally at some point, but I already know via Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt recommendation list that it is the very best and most effective one made. He has many years of clinical results from his own patients. This company has excellent customer service and can speak with you directly regarding any questions you may have and if it's right for you. Anyone coming to them that says Dana Ashlie sent you, can receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for Kellyann she will gladly and thoroughly answer any questions you have. More info here: https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca/...
--
This is a phenomenal FAR infrared sauna (with a special microprocessor that uses a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre quency to allow maximum de-tox for a fraction of the time.) I just got this sauna to try out for myself, and so far, I LOVE IT for removal of metals and TOX-INS. Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more: https://relaxsaunas.com?tap_a=49908-4...
--
Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Where men can buy shielded undergarments to protect their future offspring!
https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2...
--
Where you can get other shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
--
Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF
Belly Band (Baby Protection) Page - https://bellyarmor.com/products/belly...
Belly Blanket Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/be...
Maternity Apparel Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/ap...
Music Outro:
Dirty Mac by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
NO PART OF THIS ORIGINAL CONTENT MAY BE MIRRORED without permission. Anyone can share videos "as is", or download Youtube videos for their own personal use and viewing offline, but this one may not be re-uploaded and mirrored. Thank you very much :)
Where you can get the substance referenced in video:
https://amzn.to/2KSOgg8
A great brand of raw apple cider vinegar that I use:
https://amzn.to/2KBqfeA
As for those who feel moved to support this work, HALLELUJAH!
To support via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
PA-Treon:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
Questions for Terral - the man interviewed in this video:
terral@terral03 DOT COM
Terral's video on his You Tube Channel discussing the topic of this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMxOt...
Within the above video Terral discusses how people can get more information on those newsletters he mentioned. Lots of info on his website and his newsletters are on a few different topics which may be of interest. The subscription cost is about $2 dollars a month. (I make nothing from pointing people to this brother in Christ, I want to help him in his efforts to educate)
Re: My other research on DE-Toxing ME-TALS for optimal health and to fight against E M F rad-iations ability to impact our bodies:
Here is the very best of the best of footpaths available. It is able to pull heavy metals out of the body (among other tox - ic substances) and they have analysis before/after to prove it. I will be reviewing this product personally at some point, but I already know via Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt recommendation list that it is the very best and most effective one made. He has many years of clinical results from his own patients. This company has excellent customer service and can speak with you directly regarding any questions you may have and if it's right for you. Anyone coming to them that says Dana Ashlie sent you, can receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for Kellyann she will gladly and thoroughly answer any questions you have. More info here: https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca/...
--
This is a phenomenal FAR infrared sauna (with a special microprocessor that uses a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre quency to allow maximum de-tox for a fraction of the time.) I just got this sauna to try out for myself, and so far, I LOVE IT for removal of metals and TOX-INS. Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more: https://relaxsaunas.com?tap_a=49908-4...
--
Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Where men can buy shielded undergarments to protect their future offspring!
https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2...
--
Where you can get other shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
--
Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF
Belly Band (Baby Protection) Page - https://bellyarmor.com/products/belly...
Belly Blanket Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/be...
Maternity Apparel Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/ap...
Music Outro:
Dirty Mac by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Keywords
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