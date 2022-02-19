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Celeste Solum - "Mandates of Control"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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1885 views • February 19, 2022
Quantum Nurse https://www.quantumnurse.life / presents

Freedom International Livestream
www.FreedomBroadcasters.com

on

Thursday, Sept 30, 2021 @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany with

Guest: Celeste Solum

Topic: Mandates of Control: The Worst Ever
https://celestialreport.com/

Bio:

Celeste Solum was born for such a time as this. God strategically and gently placed her in careers, events, and situations that are now converging during these End Times. Celeste maintains her strong faith by continual study from the primary languages and concepts of the Bible. She actively explores the depths of faith; is an active prayer warrior skilled in spiritual warfare.
Celeste grew up in a military & governmental home with her father working for the Naval Warfare Center and managing public lands in Washington State and California. Her training and activations include the infamous day of 911, flood and earthquake operations, mass casualty exercises, and numerous other operations. Celeste is FEMA certified.
Celeste also has education and experience in nursing, pediatrics, dentistry, environmental medicine, and alternative medicinal remedies.
https://celestialreport.com/

Interview Council
www.FreedomBroadcasters.com

Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://linktr.ee/mindwars
https://www.mindwars.uk/

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthaifaithjusticemrnatechno-treatments
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