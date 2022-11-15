Create New Account
Dave Chappelle Explains the Donald Trump Phenomenon for Poor Whites on SNL
Recharge Freedom
Published 14 days ago |

Dave Chappelle did a standup monologue and explained the Donald Trump phenomenon and why poor whites in Ohio went nuts for him, as he's able to do a Judah like move and use the force of his attackers upon them.#DaveChappelle #trump #snl #monlogue


barack obamahillary clintonrepublicansdonald trumpwokeron desantisohious politicsdave chappellestand-up comedysnl monologuechapelle monologuedonald trump explainpoor white ohio

