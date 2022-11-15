Dave Chappelle Explains the Donald Trump Phenomenon for Poor Whites on SNL

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Dave Chappelle did a standup monologue and explained the Donald Trump phenomenon and why poor whites in Ohio went nuts for him, as he's able to do a Judah like move and use the force of his attackers upon them.#DaveChappelle #trump #snl #monlogue
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