Forgotten Worlds (1988, Arcade)

Forgotten Worlds (known as Lost Worlds) is a shoot'em up developed and published by Capcom. It was also released for Amiga, Atari ST, Amstard CPC, C64, ZX Spectrum, PC, Turbografx CD/PC-Engine CD, Mega Drive and Master System.

The arcade version doesn't mention the story. Apparently, most of Earth has been destroyed by an evil god called Bios in the 29th century. Two supersoldiers, whose names are not given, are created in or to fight and bring down Bios.

The game is mostly a sidescrolling shooter, though some stage scroll vertically. You have a standard shot and an additional weapon which is fired by a satellite accompanying your character. Your character can rotate freely around his axis (The arcade cabinet has a rotary controller for the rotation, I could not make work it correctly in MAME). You only get one life, but you have a health bar. Defeated enemies leave behind Zennys (a currency appearing in many Capcom games). You can collect these to buy power-ups at a shop which appears at certain places in each level. In the shop, you can buy various weapons for the satellite, health replenish, health extensions, an armour which absorbs several shots, power-increases for weapons, speed upgrades or tips on how to defeat the level's boss.